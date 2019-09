KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Joy of Music School is a nonprofit organization in Knoxville that provides free music lessons and instruments to many under-privileged kids and teens.

This nonprofit has been teaching music since 1998 and everyone of their teachers (over 100) are volunteers.

Their mission is to, “Provide a quality music education for financially disadvantaged, at-risk youth.”

To contact or apply to the Joy of Music school click here.