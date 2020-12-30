Knox County Health Dept. offering COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Jan. 2 to those who qualify

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Officials with the Knox County Health Department, in coordination with the Tennessee Department of Health, said Wednesday they will adopt an age-based COVID-19 vaccination strategy along with the original priority phases for administration.

The health department will offer a COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Saturday, January 2, to those who meet the Phase 1a1/Phase 1a2 criteria or 75 years and older.

KCHD reports the clinic will take place at the Knoxville Expo Center from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., or until vaccine supplies last.

For those who meet the criteria or are 75 years and older

Individuals 75 and older who wish to receive the vaccine need to bring a valid form of identification proving their age. Individuals who meet the Phase 1a1 or 1a2 criteria need to bring proof of employment.

Those within Phase 1a1 and 1a2 already scheduled to receive the vaccine through KCHD next week need to keep their standing appointment. Saturday’s clinic is for those who meet the criteria and do not have a scheduled appointment to receive the vaccine.

Phase 1a1 includes in-patient health care providers, first responders with direct exposure to the public and staff members, and residents of long-term care facilities. Phase 1a2 includes those primarily working in outpatient health care settings. The full Phase 1a1 and Phase 1a2 groups can be found in the statewide plan.

KCHD says that it will schedule and announce more clinics for COVID-19 vaccinations once additional vaccines arrive.