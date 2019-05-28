Knox County hosts summer concert series

Knox County is again hosting its Second Saturday Concert Series this summer at the Cove and New Harvest Park.

The free concerts are from 6-8 p.m. June through August on the second Saturday of the month. Attendees are advised to bring their own blankets or lawn chairs. No alcohol will be allowed.

This summer’s concerts include:

• June 8 – Kutzu (The Cove) and Pair of Jokers (New Harvest)

• July 13 – Leftfoot Dave and the Magic Hats (The Cove) and Wild Blue Yonder (New Harvest)

• Aug. 10 – The Jennings Street Band (The Cove) and Rick Yost (New Harvest)

The Cove also features a beach, playground, sand volleyball court, walking trail and fishing areas. New Harvest Park has a pavilion, walking trail, playground and splash padl.