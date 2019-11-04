KnoxGives Day of Service happening this Friday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The communitywide day of service KnoxGives will be held Friday.

The aim of KnoxGives is to engage 2,500 volunteers in a single day and match them up with service projects with 75 nonprofits. Anyone can volunteer to help in a wide variety of projects.

RELATED: Volunteer East Tennessee prepares for its annual initiative: KnoxGives

Nonprofits with projects this year include, but are not limited to, the American Cancer Society, Spring Hill Elementary, Knox Heritage, Keep Knoxville Beautiful, Knox County Rescue, Emerald Youth Foundation, Zoo Knoxville, and more.

RELATED: KnoxGives seeking 2,500 volunteers for service projects

If you would like to find a service project to help with, click here to visit the KnoxGives website.