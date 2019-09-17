KnoxGives seeking 2,500 volunteers for service projects

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Volunteer East Tennessee – with support from the United Way of Greater Knoxville, Knoxville Mayor Madeline Rogero and Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs – is inviting volunteers and nonprofit organizations to participate in KnoxGives on Friday, Nov. 8, and The Big Give on Dec. 3.

The aim of KnoxGives is to engage 2,500 volunteers in a single day and match them up with service projects with 75 nonprofits. KnoxGives will also kick off the fundraising season leading up to The Big Give, a day of fundraising for area nonprofits.

Nonprofits can go to www.volunteeretn.org/knoxgives and click on the “Submit a KnoxGives Volunteer Project” button to register a service project in need of some helping hands.

“Knoxvillians are compassionate by nature and always ready to lend help when needed,” Mayor Rogero said. “KnoxGives will make a powerful statement: Look at the tremendous volume of good we can do in just one day when we all pull together and focus our energy on meeting specific challenges.”

Projects can be a park cleanup, a neighborhood beautification project, delivery of meals, a book reading with children, stuffing envelopes, assembling care packages and more.

“The amount of pride our residents have for our community is incredible,” Mayor Jacobs said. “To have some of our largest corporations along with so many community groups making it a priority to improve it is a testament to our volunteer spirit.”