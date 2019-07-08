Knoxville Fanboy Expo ticket info

FILE – Paul Reubens, recipient of the Visionary Award, poses in character as Pee-wee Herman at the 2011 Scream Awards. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Here is ticket information for the Fanboy Expo that starts Friday and runs through Sunday at the Knoxville Convention Center.

The Fanboy Expo is Tennessee’s largest pop culture event.

Featured guests this year include Paul Ruebens (Pee-Wee Herman), Richard Dean Anderson (“MacGyver”), Cary Elwes (“The Princess Bride”), Frank Welker (voice of “Scooby-Doo”), Walter Koenig (Chekov from “Star Trek”), Tony Dow and Jerry Mathers (“Leave it to Beaver”), Micky Dolenz and Mike Nesmith (“The Monkees”), Jodi Benson and CB Barnes (“The Little Mermaid”) and more.