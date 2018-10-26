Knoxville Fire Department urges people to 'Fill the Boot' for muscular dystrophy research
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - The Knoxville Fire Department officially kicked off its annual Fill the Boot campaign Friday morning to raise money for muscular dystrophy research.
The disease causes weakness and muscle loss, impacting thousands of people across the country, but very little is known about what causes the disease or how it can be treated.
The fire department will be all across town on Saturday collecting money for muscular dystrophy research.
"Just drop a buck, a dime, a nickel, a penny. Anything you can. Anything you can spare. You know it goes to a great cause. It all adds up," said Assistant Chief Kevin Faddis.
"I don't really like just staying around all day in my wheelchair, and I really want to move around and walk and stuff," said 11-year-old Hayden Crist.
Firefighters will be at nine locations across Knoxville from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. They hope to beat last year's total of $15,000 for muscular dystrophy research.
Donation locations:
- Kingston Pike at Walker Springs
- Kingston Pike at Northshore
- Chapman Highway at Young High Pike
- Wilder at Dandridge
- Magnolia at Prosser
- Clinton Highway at Merchants
- Broadway at Cedar Lane
- University at College
