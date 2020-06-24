Knoxville Go Red for Women Luncheon benefiting heart disease goes virtual

Office workers participate during National Walking Day in downtown Los Angeles, Wednesday, April 6, 2016. The American Heart Association’s “National Walking Day” was aimed to get people moving to commit to a healthier lifestyle. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The American Heart Association, the world’s leading nonprofit organization focused on heart and brain health for all, announced the 2020 Knoxville Go Red for Women® virtual Luncheon to support the fight to end heart disease and stroke in women.

This signature event will be held on Thursday, June 25, as a virtual gathering, to prioritize the safety and well-being of guests and families during the coronavirus (COVID-19) public health crisis. The American Heart Association says registered attendees will be asked to wear red and join other Go Red for Women supporters online. The event will feature inspiring survivor stories, Q & A with Dr. Janet Eichholz, Cardiologist with Tennova Healthcare and impacting conversation.

Join the virtual session by registering at www.greaterknoxvillegored.heart.org.