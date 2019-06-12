Knoxville mayoral candidates weigh in on preservation questionnaire

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Four mayoral candidates recently responded to the city’s official questionnaire on preservation.

Among the topics, they were asked to state their views on the role of historic preservation in Knoxville; what their top three priorities would be to ensure the preservation of Knoxville’s historic buildings and neighborhoods; how supportive they are of financial incentives aimed at historic preservation and of continuing the city’s Historic Preservation Fund Program; what key issues should be addressed to encourage the preservation of high-profile properties in town that appear on the Knox Heritage Fragile & Fading list; and what role candidates see Knox Heritage taking to accomplish said goals.

Mayoral candidates Fletcher Burkhardt, Indya Kincannon, Eddie Mannis and Marshall Stair all responded to the questionnaire with detailed answers.

To view their answers, click here.