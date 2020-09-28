Knoxville Moose Lodge collecting donations for “Christmas in a shoebox” for deployed soldiers

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Moose Lodge is already getting in the Christmas spirit. From now until October 7, they are collecting donations for their “Christmas in a shoebox” drive.

The drive is being organized by the Red Wolves motorcycle group. The Moose Lodge is helping out by collecting donations of their own.

This is a cause that is near to Moose Lodge owners Brenda and Andrew Cruze. Andrew and two of his sons are former military.

“I served in Vietnam myself and we know what it’s like to be in these areas and not have what you need,” Andrew said.

The lodge is collecting shoeboxes to fill with essentials and some goodies to send to deployed soldiers so they don’t have to go without. Each shoe box will be filled with travel size toiletry items, snacks, and candy.

Travel sized items are important so that the soldiers can stick the items in their pockets or travel with them easily.

“They want Ramen noodles, they ask for peanut butter, any kind of flavored water packs,” Brenda said.

This is the second year the Moose Lodge has participated in Christmas in a shoebox. Last year, they were able to send 39 boxes overseas. Brenda says they’re hoping to send at least 50 boxes this year.

They’ve gotten some donations so far, but they need more. They also need a lot more shoeboxes.

Items that can be donated:

Toothpaste

Floss

Chap sticks

Sunscreen

Hard Candy & Mints

Disposable razors

Shaving cream

Lotion

Shampoo

Baby powder

Tampons

Foot powder

Cream rinse

Soap

Playing cards

Ink pens

Pocket-sized activity books (Crossword, Find A Word, Suduko, ect.)

Flavored water packets

Small notepads

Baby Wipes

Hand sanitizer

Small boxed puzzles

Paperback books

High-quality Socks

Plastic model kits

AA and AAA Batteries

Deodorant (Non-aerosol)

Toothbrushes

Body wash

Handwarmers

Sewing kits

Tylenol

Snacks:

Nuts, Beef Jerky, Protein Bars, Slim Jim, Small Cans Of Fruit, Pudding Cups, Ramen Noodles, Hot Chocolate Packages, Gum, Pringle chips

Donations and empty shoeboxes can be dropped off at the lodge. They are open seven days a week from noon to 10 p.m. They are also taking monetary donations to purchase items themselves. Boxes will be packed on October 7.