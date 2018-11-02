Knoxville nonprofit needs winter clothes for refugees - here's how you can help
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - As the temperatures cool down - and we head into winter, a local organization is asking for your help.
Bridge Refugee Services, a Knoxville-based nonprofit that aids international refugees rebuild their lives, posted on their Facebook page asking for winter clothing donations.
It's not something you always think about, but a lot of Knoxville refugees come from warmer climates and don't own winter coats, socks and hats - that are a necessity during the colder months.
If you have gloves, a coat -anything to help keep someone warm, you can drop them off at their Knoxville location.
That's off of Buffat Mill Road - in East Knoxville.
You can also help Bridge Refugee Services by picking up tickets to their winter fundraiser and concert, "Putting Down Roots.”
The tickets just went on sale this morning. Tickets are $25 with all proceeds go to Bridge Refugee Services.
A number of American folk singers will be making an appearance at the Bijou Theatre - coming up on Dec. 12.
Bridge Refugee Services is located at 3839 Buffat Mill Rd. Knoxville, TN 37914.
Local News
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Deadly July shooting in Sevierville determined to be self defense
- Sevier County's new animal shelter officially opens to help community
- Jack Bush pleads guilty in 2014 West Knox County shooting death
- Attorney asks for change of venue, jail transfer in Joseph Daniels case
- Facebook apologizes for rejecting pro-Blackburn ad, calls it a 'mistake'
- Veterans can eat for free at Applebee's next Sunday
- Remains of fallen WWII pilot returning to Tennessee
National News
-
- Official hopes staffing boost deters Arizona voting problems
- Supreme Court won't stop climate change lawsuit
- The Latest: Trump ad recycles anti-immigration video
- US judge strikes down California land law in suit by Trump
- State Dept. calls for journalist safety as Trump lashes out
- Man in Trump video was jailed, released under Joe Arpaio
- A look at the troops being sent to US-Mexico border