Knoxville nonprofit needs winter clothes for refugees - here's how you can help Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Photo: Bridge Refugee Services) [ + - ] Video

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - As the temperatures cool down - and we head into winter, a local organization is asking for your help.

Bridge Refugee Services, a Knoxville-based nonprofit that aids international refugees rebuild their lives, posted on their Facebook page asking for winter clothing donations.

It's not something you always think about, but a lot of Knoxville refugees come from warmer climates and don't own winter coats, socks and hats - that are a necessity during the colder months.

If you have gloves, a coat -anything to help keep someone warm, you can drop them off at their Knoxville location.

That's off of Buffat Mill Road - in East Knoxville.

You can also help Bridge Refugee Services by picking up tickets to their winter fundraiser and concert, "Putting Down Roots.”

The tickets just went on sale this morning. Tickets are $25 with all proceeds go to Bridge Refugee Services.

A number of American folk singers will be making an appearance at the Bijou Theatre - coming up on Dec. 12.

Bridge Refugee Services is located at 3839 Buffat Mill Rd. Knoxville, TN 37914.

