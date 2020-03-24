Knoxville offering chatbot to answer coronavirus questions when offices are closed

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Questions pertaining to the coronavirus can be hard to come by after regular business hours. For that reason, the city has launched a chatbot to answer frequently asked questions about COVID-19.

The chatbot provided by Knoxville 311 also provides information about the 2020 U.S. census.

RELATED: Knox Co. Health Dept. establishes COVID-19 public information hotline

For regular hours the state has set up a coronavirus hotline, 1877-857-2945. The hotline is staffed from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

RELATED: What to expect when calling Tennessee Department of Health’s COVID-19 hotline