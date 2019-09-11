1  of  2
Knoxville woman collects building supplies for Bahamian communities impacted by Dorian

(Photo: WATE)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – While so many communities in the Bahamas are rebuilding after Hurricane Dorian, a Knoxville woman is hoping to lessen their burden.

Jillian Morrison is collecting building supplies to send over to the Green Turtle Cay, a small island off the Bahamas.

So far, she has a small collection of air mattresses, power tools and tarps but she hopes to ship over more supplies to help communities rebuild their homes, schools and businesses.

“It was horrible. My heart was just breaking and that’s where most of this is stemming from is just the fact that I can’t sit up here and not do anything. Trying to get people involved in the smallest way, trying to get my community involved to show support and rebuild,” said Morrison.

How you can help

Needed supplies that can be both new and used:

  • Small generators
  • Rakes, shovels, contractor brooms
  • Mold treatment supplies, masks, respirators and suits
  • Orange cap roofing nails
  • Tarps
  • Roofing and framing materials
  • Power tools
  • Dehumidifiers
  • Air mattresses

If you would like to donate, you can reach out to Morrison by emailing her at rebuildgtc@gmail.com.

