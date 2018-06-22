KPD accepting applications for upcoming police academy

Copyright by WATE - All rights reserved

From the Knoxville Police Department:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. -- KPD is accepting applications for is upcoming Citizens Police Academy, which starts August 23, 2018.

The goal of the academy is to create and develop a growing nucleus of responsible, well-informed citizens who have the potential to influence public opinion concerning police practices and service delivery. Graduates of our program will fulfill the critical role of providing input and information to their neighborhoods which will increase citizen involvement on issues of mutual concern. This active citizens participation will improve the quality of life and build lasting and productive partnerships between our police department and the communities we so proudly serve.

CPA OBJECTIVES

Upon successful completion of the Citizens' Police Academy, each graduate will:

•Gain a better understanding of how the Knoxville Police Department is organized and how each unit functions, as well as achieve an appreciation for the daily challenges facing Law Enforcement Professionals.

•Possess the ability to participate and provide informed assistance in the organization of neighborhood watch groups as well as be a source of knowledge in additional crime prevention initiatives such as prevention through environmental design, and residential and business security,

•Possess the skill and desire to identify, recruit, and mentor potential candidates for employment within the Knoxville Police Department as well as future participants in the Citizens' Police Academy.

•Demonstrate the enhancement of their observational skills and make a commitment to report any suspected criminal behavior,

•Possess the knowledge and information to serve as a participant in the decision making process for a variety of community policing initiatives such as: Court Monitoring, Alcohol and Other Drug Awareness Programs, Traffic Safety Campaigns, Violence Prevention, Mentoring Programs for Youth, Victim Awareness, Victim Support

CPA REQUIREMENTS

•Must be at least eighteen (18) year's of age

•Must live or work within the City of Knoxville

•Must submit a completed application

•Must undergo a background investigation to include a criminal history check

A Selection and Nomination Committee will be responsible for reviewing all applications and upon consultation with the Chief of Police, will make the final selections for participation in each CPA.

In addition, this committee will be tasked with ensuring that each CPA contains a representative sample of our entire community.

Use the following link to find a copy of the application http://www.knoxvilletn.gov/…/File/Police/cpa_application.pdf , then email it to tchambers@knoxvilletn.gov, or fax to 865-215-1313, or mail to Knoxville Police Academy, 800 Howard Baker Jr. Ave., Knoxville, TN 37915

CPA MEETINGS

The CPA is a ten-week program that meets Thursday evenings from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at various divisions of the Knoxville Police Department. (The next academy will start Thursday August 23, 2018)

A wide range of topics are covered dealing with the various capabilities and functions of the Knoxville Police Department.

Class sizes are kept to a minimum, in order to foster an environment for individual attention an active class participation.

Attendance of each session is critical to fully benefit from participation in the CPA. Please make every effort to attend each training session. If you will be unable to attend, or will need to arrive late, please notify the CPA Coordinator at the earliest opportunity.