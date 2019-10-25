Krystal says TN customer payment info may be exposed after security breach

ATLANTA (WATE) – Krystal is investigating a security breach that may have exposed payment information from customers at certain locations throughout the Southeast, including Tennessee.

Krystal has released a statement on their website that warns that some customer’s payment information may have been compromised

“The Krystal Company would like to advise guests that our company is actively investigating a security incident that involves one of the payment processing systems that services some of our restaurants. Our company has retained a leading forensics firm and is conducting an investigation to determine the extent to which information in Krystal’s systems may have been impacted. We are cooperating with law enforcement and have also notified the payment card networks of the investigation.” The statement reads in part.

Krystal has posted a list of restaurant locations that may be impacted on their website. Customers can also call the Krystal call center at 1-800-457-9782, which is open 24 hours, 7 days-a-week.

The Krystal website indicates that locations in Tennessee, Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina and South Carolina may be affected in the security breach.

East Tennessee locations that could be affected in the breach include Alcoa, Athens, Cleveland, Harriman, Knoxville, Lenoir City, Maryville, McMinnville, Newport Oak Ridge, Powell and Sevierville.

Krystal says that they’ve determined about one-third of Krystal locations have not been impacted.

This is a developing story and we’ll continue to update the details as they become available.