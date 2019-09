KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Bo Williams talks to the volunteer Mike Collins about the “Leaders for Readers.”

Volunteers help build confidence in students by being their cheerleader.

Collins said the program, in 15 schools now, is working. Volunteers are needed because funding from First Tennessee Bank is allowing 10 more schools to be added to the effort.

More information is at greatschoolspartnership.com.