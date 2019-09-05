Leaders for Readers program expansion calls for volunteers

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Great Schools Partnership kicked off its expansion of its Leaders For Readers program Thursday.

The collaborative effort is a research and development partnership with Knox County Schools.

The program that helps first, second and third graders improve their reading skills is adding 10 new schools to the program. Fifteen schools already participate.

Overall, Leaders for Readers expects to help over 1,000 kids across the district and this work would not be possible without volunteers.

Program organizers say they are always looking for new helpers. Click here to learn more about how to volunteer.