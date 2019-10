KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The League of Women Voters City Council candidates forum on Thursday, Oct. 10, gave voters the chance to hear candidates views on a number of topics.

Knoxville City Council At-Large Seats A, B and C as well as the Distrit 5 seat are up to vote, as well as city mayor .

Early voting begins next week Oct. 16-31. You can visit the Knox County Election Commission website for times and locations.

Election day is Nov. 5.