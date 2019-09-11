LEGO Convention bringing creations, Henley Street Bridge to Knoxville

LEGO dioramas including castles, cities and trains will be on display Sept. 21-22 at the BrickUniverse LEGO Fan Convention at the Knoxville Convention Center.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Local LEGO creations will be on display Sept. 21 and 22 at the Knoxville Convention Center.

The third-annual BrickUniverse LEGO Fan Convention will feature displays by Knoxville LEGO artists including castles, cities and trains.



One of the groups displaying is the Tennessee Valley LEGO Club. They are Adult Fans of LEGO, referred to as “AFOLs”, who build, play and display creations built with LEGO bricks. The artists have displayed their creations throughout Tennessee.

Iconic Knoxville structures like the Sunsphere and Henley Street Bridge will be on display.

The Tennessee Valley LEGO Club has won multiple awards for its displays, some of which will be at the convention. Hundreds of hours have been spent on building creations for the big event.

Attendees will be able to see the Sunsphere, skyscrapers, cities, stadiums, spaceships and whole worlds built with LEGO bricks. One exhibit is a 20-foot-long model of Henley Street Bridge.

Tickets are $18 at the door or $15 online at www.brickuniverse.com/knoxville.