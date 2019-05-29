Lego convention returns to Knoxville in August
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - This year's Lego convention in Knoxville will be held on August 24-25 at the Knoxville Convention Center.
This is the third year for the BrickUniverse Lego Convention, which brings thousands of fans to live Lego builds, the Building Zone with thousands of bricks for attendees to build with, and life-sized Lego models.
Professional artists will show off their displays and talk to attendees. Jonathan Lopes of San Diego, California, will show 30 of his works and Chicago-based LEGO artist Rocco Buttliere will bring over 50 LEGO models of world famous landmarks.
Other attractions include Lego Retail, a Star Wars Zone, a Challenge Zone and more.
Tickets are available online while supplies last.
