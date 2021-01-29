List of East TN pharmacies and clinics to offer COVID-19 vaccinations

FILE – In this Jan. 9, 2021, file photo, vials of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are placed next to a loaded syringe in Throop, Pa. (Christopher Dolan/The Times-Tribune via AP, File)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Department of Health on Thursday released a list of 100 community pharmacies and clinics that will soon be able to administer COVID-19 vaccinations.

The list includes 24 clinics, 20 chain pharmacies, and 64 local, hometown pharmacies. The state said vaccines are expected to arrive at these locations this week.

The state is allowing the business to decide how and when the vaccinations are given — a drive-thru or walk-in clinic, sign-ups or first-come-first-serve style, for example. Each location will offer whatever method works best for their community.

Here are the COVID-19 community vaccination locations:

ANDERSON COUNTY

Oak Ridge – Munsey Pharmacy, 106 Administration Road

BLEDSOE COUNTY

Pikeville – Standefer Pharmacy, 3051 Main St.

BRADLEY COUNTY

Cleveland – Medical Center Pharmacy, 2401 North Ocoee St.

Cleveland – Preferred Cherokee Pharmacy, 1690 25th St. NW

CAMPBELL COUNTY

Jellico – Indian Mountain Clinic, 550 Sunset Trail

CARTER COUNTY

Elizabethton – Burgie Drug Store, 1000 West G. St.

CLAIBORNE COUNTY

White House – The Prescription Shop, 614 A Highway 76

New Tazewell – Cherokee Health Systems New Tazewell, 1596 Highway 33 South

COCKE COUNTY

Newport – Broadway and Main, 136 East Broadway

GRAINGER COUNTY

Blaine – Okie’s Pharmacy II, 1050 Rutledge Pike

Blaine – Blaine Health Center, 880 Rutledge Pike

Bean Station – Cherokee Health Systems, 1285 Highway 11 West

GREENE COUNTY

Greeneville – Corley’s Pharmacy Solutions, 1000 Monarch Pointe

Greeneville – Greene County Drug Store, 906 Tusculum Blvd., Suite 2

Greeneville – Ferry Pharmacy, Inc., 1004 Snapps Ferry Road

HAMBLEN COUNTY

Morristown – Crescent Center Drugs, 228 North Fairmont Ave.

Morristown – Walmart, 4331 West Andrew Johnson Highway

Talbot – Cherokee Health Systems, 6350 West Andrew Johnson Highway

HAMILTON COUNTY

Chattanooga – Clinica Medicos, 1300 East 23rd St.

LOUDON COUNTY

Loudon – Preferred Pharmacy Tellico Greens, 101 Cheeyo Way, Suite A

Loudon – Rocky Top Pharmacy, 702 Grove St.

Lenoir City – Vistara Pharmacy, 460 Medical Park Drive, Suite 1010

Lenoir City – Cherokee Health Systems, 501 Adesa Blvd.

MCMINN COUNTY

Athens – Genoa Healthcare, 1805 Ingleside Ave.

Englewood – Cherokee Health Systems, Englewood, 3360 Highway 41 North

MONROE COUNTY

Vonore – Vonore Drug Family Wellness, 1121 Highway 41

Sweetwater – Wil-Sav Drugs, 800 New Highway 68

MORGAN COUNTY

Wartburg – Morgan County Medical Center, 224 Old Mill Road

POLK COUNTY

Copperhill – Tallent Drug Company, 116 West Ocoee St.

RHEA COUNTY

Dayton – Walmart, 3034 Rhea County Highway

SEVIER COUNTY

Sevierville – Preferred Pharmacy, 1024 Middle Creek Road

UNICOI COUNTY

Erwin – Roller Pharmacy, 109 North Main Ave.

Unicoi – Walmart at 110 Rocky Bottom Drive

UNION COUNTY