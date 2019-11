List of Sevierville facilities closed on Veterans Day

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The following schedules will be in effect for City of Sevierville facilities and services on Veterans Day holiday, Monday, November 11:

The Sevierville Community Center will be open normal operating hours.

The Sevierville Golf Club will be open normal operating hours.

Commercial dumpster/garbage collection normally scheduled for Monday,

November 11 will take place on Tuesday, November 12.

Sevierville City Hall will be closed.

Public Works administrative offices will be closed.

Sevierville Water Systems administrative offices will be closed. For emergency service, please call 865-453-5522.

The Sevierville Convention Center administrative offices will be closed.

The Sevierville Civic Center will be closed.

The Sevierville Police Department records office will be closed.