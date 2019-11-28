LIST: Restaurants open on Thanksgiving Day

FILE – This Nov. 2, 2009, file photo shows a Thanksgiving turkey in Concord, N.H. Food safety experts say raw turkeys shouldn’t be rinsed, since that can spread harmful bacteria. Cooking should kill any germs. But bacteria can still spread in other ways, so washing and sanitizing hands and surfaces is still important. (AP Photo/Larry Crowe, File)

(WJHL)- If you are planning on eating out for Thanksgiving, we have a list of restaurants that will be open on the holiday!

Bob Evans– Join us for a special holiday dinner menu Thanksgiving Day. We’re open until 8pm.

Cracker Barrel– Cracker Barrel is open regular business hours Thanksgiving Day and serving a traditional Thanksgiving meal beginning at 11 am. Our classic Turkey n’ Dressing Meal* comes with: Turkey n’ Dressing, Turkey Gravy, a sampling of Sugar Cured Ham, Sweet Potato Casserole with pecans, Cranberry Relish, choice of country side, Buttermilk Biscuits or Corn Muffins, your choice of refillable beverage and a tasty slice of Pumpkin Pie. Available Thanksgiving Day Only

The Farmers Daughter– Open on Thanksgiving from 11 am to 6 pm A post on their FB page read, ” Our prices are adults $17 including tax, children 6yo to 11yo $9 including tax, and children 5yo and under eat free. We will not be accepting reservations on Thanksgiving day.”

IHOP– Check with your location

Golden Corral– Open Thanksgiving Day, check each individual store for operating hours.

Perkins Restaurant & Bakery – Perkins Restaurant and Bakery will also be open on the holiday. All three Tri-Cities locations will operate at normal hours and to-go orders can be made online as well.

Shoney’s – Both the Shoney’s will be open at normal hours from 6 a.m. until 10 p.m. Shoney’s has also already confirmed they will be operating at these hours on Christmas as well.

Applebee’s – Hours will be adjusted on Thanksgiving at Applebee’s. All locations across the USA will open at 4:00 PM and close at 1:00 AM. Normal hours of operation will resume on Black Friday.

Starbucks– Check with your local location for Thanksgiving Day hours

Waffle House– Every Waffle House restaurant is open 24 hours, 365 days a year.

CLOSED ON THANKSGIVING

McAlister’s Deli – All McAlister’s Deli locations will be closed for Thanksgiving, but the deli will be back to normal hours on Black Friday. They are open daily from 10:30 AM until 10 PM.

Chili’s Grill & Bar –All Chili’s locations across the country will be closed for Thanksgiving.

Outback Steakhouse – In order to allow their employees the chance to spend time with friends and family, all Outback Steakhouse locations will be closed on Thanksgiving.

Olive Garden – All Olive Garden Italian Restaurants will be closed for Thanksgiving, but they will be back to pasta as usual on Black Friday with normal business hours.