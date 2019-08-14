Local cartoonist releasing Vol Football centered coloring book

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – One man’s cartoons made East Tennessee think and laugh for decades.

Charlie Daniel, now retired from his job at Knox News Sentinel, is still making an impact on the community.

Daniel releasing a big orange football coloring book, just in time for football season.

The book will be filled with his cartoons on Vols football, and all the proceeds will go to help the Volunteer Ministry Center; working to end and prevent homelessness in Knoxville.

The coloring book will be available for pre-sale through next Friday, August 23. After that, you can purchase it online for $20.

Here is a link to buy the book and for information about a book signing coming at the end of the month.