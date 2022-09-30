KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — If you are looking for a new adventure buddy, our pet of the week, Darla, could be perfect for you.

Young Williams says she is a very curious and social 4-year-old hound. Darla is said to enjoy a good hike or two and as the weather gets cooler, it is becoming a great time to enjoy a fall hike. She also enjoys cuddling on the couch.

“She’s looking for a home where she can use her nose and get out there and explore,” said Chastedy Johnson, outreach manager.

Young Williams adds that right now is the perfect time to get a new furry friend.

“Starting Saturday, October 1 through October 8 we are partnering with Bissell’s Pet Foundation to empty the shelter and during this time you can adopt an adult dog or cat for a monetary donation of your choice. So, that means any animal who is 6 months or older, you can adopt them for any amount your choose. That way you can us help empty the shelters,” said Johnson.