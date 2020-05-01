Losses mount from 6-week park closure

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Closing the Great Smoky Mountains National Park left hiking enthusiasts and nature lovers without access to East Tennessee’s “backyard.”

For businesses that rely on the national park for outdoor excursions, the closure meant something even more personal was at stake: Their livelihood.

Beginning May 9, the park will reopen many roads and trails through a phased approach.

Park managers are implementing new safety measures in facility operations and services to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 as areas reopen to the public. Campgrounds, picnic pavilions, visitor centers, and many secondary roads will remain closed during the first reopening phase, which is expected to last for at least two weeks.

During the 6-week closure, businesses like HikeTheSmokys.com are finding new ways to keep customers engaged with the business and East Tennessee.

“Compared to last year we’ve been struggling, I had a second guide in line to take on the extra business I’d hope we get, and our business fell down 40% right away, then probably within a few weeks into March we were dead into March,” said Steve Ellis, owner of Hike the Smokys.

Ellis’ business centers on outdoor expeditions for small groups or individuals in East Tennessee, and more specifically, in the Smokies. He’s gotten creative during the park’s closure, turning to local waterways for kayaking, but still, the lack of tourism is impacting his business.

“Things have been tough, losing this income at this point in our lives…my wife works part time, it’s been tough,” said Ellis.

Steve Ellis looks onto the Douglas Dam during a morning hike.

Personally, he’s taken to trails like those at Douglas Dam to stay active. They’re not quite like what he’s used to hiking in the Smokies with 522,427 acres, divided almost evenly between the states of North Carolina and Tennessee. But, he’s grateful to be out and finding new ways to market his business, preparing for what he hopes is a busy summer or fall.

He’s also turned to the internet. Giving recommendations via his website and YouTube on trails and greenways that are currently open.

“That’s what I’ve been doing, trying to put out the information for other people that are like me who literally, with health concerns, who have to stay active. This is the only way I can do that,” said Ellis.

He sees the COVID-19 closure and impact on his business as an opportunity to take a step back, providing advice on local trails at no-cost — only hoping to inspire a new wave of hikers.