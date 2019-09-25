Louie Bluie Music and Arts Festival to feature lively sounds, community

CARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – An annual festival is being held in honor of one of the country’s most well-renowned musicians who grew up here in East Tennessee – Howard “Louie Bluie” Armstrong.

The Louie Bluie Music & Arts Festival is a project of the Campbell Culture Coalition, a nonprofit arts agency. It’s named in honor of Howard “Louie Bluie” Armstrong (1909-2003), the internationally acclaimed string band musician who grew up in LaFollette in the 1920s and became one of the nation’s finest string band musicians, as well as artist, storyteller, and writer.

Festival organizers Julie Ault and Chris German stopped by the WATE 6 On Your Side studios to share more about the festival.

Events and musical acts to be featured at the festival will include:

Kids Fun Zone

Juried Artisan Village

Judged Art and Quilt Show

Food Court

Acoustic music jam session open to all players

This year’s performers include – Amythyst Kiah, Andrew Patty, Carl and Mason Capps, David West and the Ciderville Gang, Dustin Ford, Eli and Jacob, Evan Carawan, Gigi’s Dance Academy, Jeanine Fuller and the True Funk Souldiers, Jessica Watson and Seth Hopper, Joseph Henley, Joshua Collins, Kelle Jolly and Will Boyd, Liza Jane and Fiddling Curly, Mike McGill, New River Rising, Rickard Ridge Pickers, Ron Collins and the Circle of Friends, Shayla McDaniel, Sparky and Rhonda Rucker, Sunshine Ambassadors, Tennessee Sheiks, The Lonetones, The Manhattan Magician, The Natti Love Joys, The Roberts Sisters, The Weeping Willows, Tribute to the LaFollette Old Time Fiddlers, and the Wynn Elementary Students with Sean McCollough

The event is a happening this weekend – Saturday, Sept. 28 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Cove Lake State Park, Caryville, TN.

Admission is free, but a $5 donation per person or a $10 donation per family is encouraged and will go toward the Campbell Culture Coalition.

WATE 6 On Your Side is a proud sponsor. WATE’s lifestyle show, Living East Tennessee, will be live on Friday, Sept. 27 from Cove Lake State Park with a preview of the festival.