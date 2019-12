FILE – In this Nov. 21, 2013, file photo, with the Empire State building in the background, the Macy’s logo is illuminated on the front of the department store in New York. Macy’s Inc. (M) on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $2 million. The Cincinnati-based company said it had net income of 1 cent per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 7 cents per share. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Macy’s has partnered up with Make A Wish for their Believe letter-writing campaign to grant wishes for children with critical illnesses.

From Nov. 4 – Dec. 24 you can write letters to Santa and drop them to their stores or submit them online at macys.com/believe.

Every letter sent equals a $1 donation from Macy’s.

For more information about Macy’s Believe campaign, go to macys.com/believe.