Maintaining the mission at the American Eagle Foundation

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) — For years, we’ve watched Challenger the Eagle soar over sporting events as an ambassador for the American Eagle Foundation’s mission to rehabilitate and reintroduce amazing birds to the wild.

But even this Sevier County institution hasn’t escaped the impact of COVID-19.

(FILE Photo of Challenger the Eagle visiting Greystone, WATE)

These days, Challenger’s squawks break the silence at his home base, the American Eagle Foundation in Pigeon Forge.

Only a scaled-down staff of skilled aviary specialists are at the facility to care for their raptor residents.

Robyn Miller is Educational Content Specialist at the foundation and shared their daily operations since the coronavirus slowed things down.

“We are working in groups of four that are isolated. We fondly refer to these groups as ‘quaranteams,'” Miller said. “Offices are closed as you might have noticed. We’re not doing shows at Dollywood and we’re not doing any in-person raptor education programs.”

The nonprofit founded back in the 1985 says it costs $15,000 a month to care for the 70 birds of prey at its newly constructed barn atop a hill in Pigeon Forge and at Dollywood’s Eagle Mountain Sanctuary.

Donations have all but dried up. The foundation is trying to keep connections strong by focusing on the digital world.

“We’ve been sharing our training, we’ve been doing tours of the facility, we’ve been doing brief interviews with our avian specialists during their ‘quaranteams,’ so it’s still a great way of connecting with our missions of education, conservation, and rehabilitation without being in person and being socially distant,” Miller said.

So many of you watched its Nest Cam, anxiously awaiting a new eaglet. The little one known as GG3 right now, was just hatched on Easter Sunday.

Now, look for other programs and events designed to keep visitors entertained and informed; maybe even follow the antics of George the vulture who remains healthy and happy.

“At least for our birds, our raptor residents,” Miller says, “it’s business as usual.”

How you can help the eagles, birds at American Eagle Foundation

The foundation is counting on charitable giving to increase with the reopening of the economy, hoping the Giving Tuesday Now on May 5th will make a difference.

To donate go to their website, www.eagles.org

