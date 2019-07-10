Man creates fundraising campaign to purchase bullet-proof vests for KCSO K9 deputies

An East Tennessee man is taking to social media as a way to provide life-saving gear for law enforcement officers, but these officers have four legs.

There are 18 K9 officers working with the Knox County Sheriff’s Office. We’re told, 12 K9 officers currently have bullet-proof vests, but six do not have that life-saving gear.

This spring Shane Haun launched two fundraising campaigns on Facebook where he raised $3,000 which provided KCSO with the funding for three bullet-proof vests for K9 deputies.

Haun says he decided to help when he learned not every K9 had this protective gear, “It makes me sad because they’re here to protect us and to think that while one of them is protecting us, they could easily be stabbed or shot.”

On Saturday, Haun created his third fundraising campaign. So far he’s surpassed his goal of $1,000 but his deadline isn’t until July 25th and he’s hoping to raise enough money to outfit every K9.

“Every little bit helps. These K9s are officers just like any other officer. They are sworn to do a job and they need protection just like anybody else,” added Haun.

If you would like to help Haun on his mission for KCSO’s K9 deputies, you can donate by clicking here.