Maryville City Schools presents plans for expansion

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Maryville City Schools is presenting the community, staff, and students with 8 options for district-wide growth.

Due to the growing number of students expected to enter the district in the next 2-3 years, district leaders are “proactively searching” for a long-term solution to accommodate 30-50 more students per grade.

Right now, facilities can accommodate 400 students per grade.

A facility planning study, conducted by Cope Architecture, showed a “bottleneck” coming in the next 10 years with the growing number of students entering the district at the elementary and intermediate levels, all feeding into Maryville High School.

Director of Maryville City Schools, Dr. Mike Winstead, says it will take input from everyone involved, including community members, parents, faculty, and students.

“As we grow one of the concerns we always hear is, are we losing what makes Maryville special? The small community feel where everybody is part of a family, we’re gonna fight like crazy to protect that,” said Winstead, “That is what makes us special, our small feel in our schools where every kid has that loving adult that cares for them deeply.”

Winstead said the process is still in its early stages, the options presented to the School Board on Monday.

“We’re certainly excited and open to anything that the community wants to come back with, the staff, the administrators, and say ‘This is the way we need to go,'” said Julie Elder, Vice-Chairman of the Maryville City Schools School Board.

The 8 options

Option 1: $14 million

8 classroom expansion at Sam Houston

8 classroom expansion at Montgomery Ridge

8 classroom expansion at MJHS

8 classroom expansion at MHS

Option 2: $39 Million

8 classroom expansion at Sam Houston

Intermediate schools reconfigured to grades 4-6

Construct new (7-8) middle school

Combine MJHS and MHS in two school campuses

Option 3: $31 Million

8 classroom expansion at Sam Houston

Convert CGIS to middle school (grades 7-8)

Construct new intermediate schools (grades 4-6)

Intermediate schools reconfigured to grades 4-6

Combine MJHS and MHS in two school campuses

Option 4: $28.5 Million

8 classroom expansion at Sam Houston

Construct new intermediate school

Convert both MJHS and MHS to “college classroom model”

Option 5: $28 Million

8 classroom expansion at Sam Houston

Construct new intermediate school

Intermediate schools reconfigured to grades 4-8

Combine MJHS and MHS in two school campuses

Option 6: $31.25 Million

8 classroom expansion at Sam Houston

Construct new Jr. High School (grades 7-9)

Intermediate schools reconfigured to grades 4-6

Current MJHS converted to grades 7-9

Convert MHS to “college classroom model”

Option 7: $18.5 Million

Construct a new K-4 elementary school

Reconfigure all elementary schools to grades K-4

Reconfigure intermediate schools to grades 5-7

Convert MJHS and MHS to “college classroom model”

Option 8: $21.25 Million

Construct new K-4 elementary school

Reconfigure all elementary schools to grades K-4

Reconfigure both intermediate schools to grades 5-7

Build 8 additional classrooms at MJHS

Convert MHS to “college classroom model”

Next steps

The district says that after review and input from teachers and administrators — forums will be scheduled for parents, students, and the community to review the options and provide feedback as well.

The data from those input sessions will be organized and presented to the School Board and City Council in the spring 2020.

