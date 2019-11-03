McAlister’s Deli celebrating Franchisee of the Year award with guest appreciation week

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WATE) – McAlister’s Deli of East Tennessee and Southwest Virgnia was named Franchisee of the Year during the McAlister’s Deli National Convention is May of 2019.
Now McAlister’s wants to thank their guests by hosting a guest appreciation week starting Monday, Nov. 4 through 8.
The events include:
- Monday, November 4, Public Service Day: All teachers, police, fire, military, first responders, social workers, and hospital personnel with ID will receive 20% off.
- Tuesday, November 5, Treat Tuesday: Guests receive a free cookie with purchase of an entrée.
- Wednesday, November 6, Kid’s Day: Kids eat free with purchase of an entrée.
- Thursday, November 7, Thirsty Thursday: Guests get a free 32 oz. glass of tea (no purchase necessary).
- Friday, November 8, Fundraiser Friday: 10% of sales all day will be donated to our local chapter of Big Brothers Big Sisters:
- Knoxville-Area: Big Brothers Big Sisters of East Tennessee (Knoxville Office)
- TriCities, TN/VA: Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Greater TriCities
- Virginia Restaurants: Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwest Virginia