McDonald’s McFinder gives nearest McRib sandwich location

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – McDonald’s is bringing back a fan-favorite Monday and also providing a map via its McFinder to see where the nearest McRib sandwich can be found.

The sandwich first launched in 1981. Since then, the sandwich has granted a devoted fan base.

Not every location will be serving up the McRib – McDonald’s says the sandwich will be available at just over 10,000 restaurants for a limited time.

Multiple locations in East Tennessee will have the sandwich available, so no need to panic.

To see where to find your nearest McRib sandwich, click here and input your zip code, then follow the map to your nearest sandwich.