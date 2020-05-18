MEDIC Regional Blood Center in critical need of several blood types amid Parrot Head Week kickoff

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — MEDIC Regional Blood Center beginning its 15th annual Parrot Head Week in critical need of Type O-positive and Type O-negative blood as well as low to critical inventory of Type A-positive and Type A-negative blood.
All donors will receive:
- Special Edition Parrot Head T-shirt
- $5 Coupon for Salsarita’s
- Knox Dough Coupon
- Nothing Bundt Cake Coupon
- Texas Roadhouse Appetizer Coupon
- Mayfield Ice Cream Coupon
When? Where? Why?
- May 18 through May 22
- MEDIC Regional Blood Center Donor Centers
- Downtown Knoxville, Farragut, Athens, and Crossville
- Appointments can be made online at www.medicblood.org using the donate link. Appointments can also be made by calling 865-524-3074.
- MEDIC is allowing walk-in donors as well.
- MEDIC Regional Blood Center has seen an increase in demand for blood products and is currently experiencing a critical need.
- Due to COVID-19 and social distancing restrictions, MEDIC will not be supplying food this year or offering live music.
