MEDIC Regional Blood Center in critical need of several blood types amid Parrot Head Week kickoff

As Seen On WATE

by:

Posted: / Updated:

https://medicblood.org/2020/05/medic-regional-blood-center-hosts-15th-annual-parrot-head-week/

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — MEDIC Regional Blood Center beginning its 15th annual Parrot Head Week in critical need of Type O-positive and Type O-negative blood as well as low to critical inventory of Type A-positive and Type A-negative blood.

All donors will receive:

  • Special Edition Parrot Head T-shirt
  • $5 Coupon for Salsarita’s
  • Knox Dough Coupon
  • Nothing Bundt Cake Coupon
  • Texas Roadhouse Appetizer Coupon
  • Mayfield Ice Cream Coupon

When? Where? Why?

  • May 18 through May 22
  • MEDIC Regional Blood Center Donor Centers
    • Downtown Knoxville, Farragut, Athens, and Crossville
  • Appointments can be made online at www.medicblood.org using the donate link. Appointments can also be made by calling 865-524-3074.
    • MEDIC is allowing walk-in donors as well.
  • MEDIC Regional Blood Center has seen an increase in demand for blood products and is currently experiencing a critical need. 
  • Due to COVID-19 and social distancing restrictions, MEDIC will not be supplying food this year or offering live music.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter