MEDIC Regional Blood Center screening donors for COVID-19 antibodies

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — MEDIC Regional Blood Center is continuing to screen donors for COVID-19 antibodies at its locations.

The goal of these screenings, according to MEDIC, is to identify convalescent plasma or CCP in order to increase inventory for regional hospitals. MEDIC Regional Blood Center provides blood for 25 hospitals in a 22-county region.

The screenings are not COVID-19 tests; rather, the screenings are part of an effort to use those antibodies in people who have had the virus to help others recover.

The blood donation center said all donors from Aug. 3-31 will have to sign a separate consent form and unsuccessful donors will not be tested.

Tests will be performed on blood samples at an offsite testing facility. Only donors with a positive result will receive letter notification.

MEDIC reiterated that the antibody test is not a test to determine if you have the virus and no one who has COVID-19 or suspects they have COVID-19 should visit one of their locations or blood drives.

Blood plasma donations are happening all month at MEDIC’s locations in Farragut, Athens, Crossville and Blount County.

MEDIC requires donors to wear masks and to schedule a donation appointment ahead of time.

LATEST STORIES