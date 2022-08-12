KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Meet Ginger, this week’s Young-Williams pet of the week.

Young Williams Animal Center says this beautiful senior cat loves to be the queen of her castle. The 8-year-old calico loves to nap and cuddle. Young Williams adds she often participates in their Paws for Reading program. So she’s pretty good with kids however, Young-Williams says she would be the perfect pet for an older home.

Now’s a great time to adopt as shelters across the country are fairly full during most summer months.

Young Williams also encourages people to take advantage of its spay and neuter program to cut down on the number of new kittens being brought into the already-packed shelter.

“It helps to curb overpopulation because as you know, on the daily, young Williams received lots and lots of animals, and you can do your part and help us cut down on overpopulation by getting your pets spayed or neutered,” said Chastity Johnson with YWAC, “It’s so important to get your pet spayed or neutered because it helps them live a longer healthier life it also cuts down on some of those behaviors that you see in dogs and cats that are not.”

Young Williams spay and neuter solutions clinic cost $70 for dogs and $45 for cats. To schedule an appointment, go to Young-williams.org.