Meet Helen, Covenant Health’s new interactive telehealth chat assistant

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Meet Helen, the new interactive chat assistant with Covenant Health to connect patients to telehealth resources during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Covenant Health launched the “Helen” chat assistant feature to help patients with questions about COVID-19 symptoms that they may be experiencing; from which Helen can connect the patient to medical personnel to discuss further — all without the patient leaving their home.

As more healthcare providers are going virtual in order to mitigate the spread and keep would-be patients at home during the coronavirus pandemic, the chat assistant feature comes at an imperative time.

Covenant Health also launched an information page about COVID-19 and how Helen can help. Click here for more information.