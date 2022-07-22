KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A senior cat named Hope is this week’s Young-Williams pet of the week.

While the shelter says most people want to focus on kittens, they call Hope a lady who just wants to cuddle. She also likes to spend time with the shelter’s “Paws for reading” program. This is great because it means you know she is good with kids.

“Adoption is so important because the longer the pet stays in our care the more we start to see them deteriorate in a way. They get a little bit sadder. They start to walk a little bit slower. But as soon as they get into a new home we see an immediate change of ‘I’ve found my home and it’s not the shelter’ and we love to see those types of stories,” said Chastedy Johnson with Young-Williams.

Hope’s adoption fee is discounted right now because of the Bissell Pet Foundation Empty the Shelters event. This could be the perfect opportunity to add her to your family. The Empty the Shelters event goes until July 30.