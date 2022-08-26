KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — This week’s Young-Williams Pet of the Week is known as a happy-go-lucky member of the shelter.

Norman is four years old and staff at Young-Williams say they have fallen in love. They say he loves car rides. He also loves tennis balls and peanut butter.

Young-Williams says Norman is ideal for someone without young children. However, he would prefer to be the only pet in the home.

“He’s currently available at the Division Street location and we sure hope that people will come out to meet him and learn about him and see if he’s the right fit for their home,” said Laura Hunter at Young-Williams.

Saturday, August 27 is a great opportunity to bring Norman or another pet home. NBC and Young-Williams are partnering for a Clear the Shelter event. You can bring home an adult cat or dog with any monetary donation. However, those offer is not available for puppies or kittens. To see all the animals available for adoption at Young-Williams, click here.