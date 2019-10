MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WATE) – The Memphis Zoo welcoming two new jaguar cubs into the world.

Now they need the public’s help to figure out their names.

If you go to their website you’ll be able to vote for three sets of names:

Izzy and Gigi

Vida and Frida

Lulu and Bella

You can vote for your favorite name combination by donating at least $1 to not only help name the cubs, but also help them feel comfortable in their new home.