Men caught on camera tossing rental scooters, putting them behind parked cars

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A group of people were caught on a surveillance camera Tuesday morning tossing rental scooters in places they’re not supposed to be. The company operating these scooters call this an act of vandalism.

Knoxville Police say the incident happened around 6:50 in the morning Tuesday near the corner of Clinch Avenue and 17th Street in the Fort Sanders neighborhood.

Ahmed Rashad, operations manager with Zagster, says this is a first since launching SPIN scooters in the city. None of the scooters in the incident were damaged.

Soon after deploying scooters at 17th Street and Clinch Avenue, Rashad says his supervisor went by 10 minutes later to see if everything was OK and found scooters strewn about.

“One was thrown right at the main door of the building, one was put under the car, another was put right behind a car where if someone backed up, they’ll hit it and another was kicked into the street,” Rashad said.

Surveillance footage from University Towers shows three hooded males moving the scooters.

“We have really strong support from the community. We have over 100,000 rides and this isn’t the Knoxville we know,” Rashad said.

How much does it cost?

Spin scooters can be unlocked for $1 and cost 15 cents per minute of use.

How old do I have to be to ride a scooter?

Riders must be 18 years of age. Teens ages 13 to 17 years old can ride with an adult’s consent and valid identification.

Where can I use them?

The scooters can be ridden on many downtown streets. Market Square, Cumberland Avenue and the Henley Street bridge are off limits to scooters. Per program rules and city ordinances, electric scooters must be ridden in the streets and are not allowed on sidewalks or greenways. Electric scooters will be treated similarly to bicycles ridden on city roads.

When can I use them?

Currently, scooter availability is 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily, and dependent on the weather and events. Rain, or the threat of rain, may make rentals unavailable.

Can I get a ticket while using one?

You may be fined for leaving your scooter in a position that impedes pedestrian, bicycle, motor vehicle traffic or other misuses. You may also be fined and ticketed for not complying with traffic rules and regulations.

Where should I park my scooter when I’m finished?

You can park a scooter adjacent to the Pace Bike Share holding area, or park it where a bicycle could be safely parked. Do not lay it across the sidewalk or road. Rather, park the scooter upright and out of the way of pedestrians and moving vehicles.

