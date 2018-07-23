Mission Pack The Bus aims to donate even more in year five

A local non-profit’s annual donation drive has returned with a bigger bus in hope of collecting even more donations.

Mission Pack The Bus will collect school supplies to distribute to thousands of children that live in rural Appalachia. Mission of Hope has organized Mission Pack The Bus for the past five years.

The donated school supplies will help more than 12,000 rural Appalachian children served by the non-profit. The Little Bus Co. has provided the school bus that will be parked in front of OfficeMax in Turkey Creek for the past 5 years.

OfficeMax is located in Turkey Creek Shopping Center at 11012 Parkside Drive, Knoxville, Tenn 37934.

Volunteers will be on hand taking donations Friday, July 27 to Sunday, July 29 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. Those who make school supply donations will receive free pizza and free frozen yogurt from Turkey Creek eateries Blaze Pizza and Menchie’s Frozen Yogurt.

Since 1996, the Mission of Hope has ministered to the people of various counties in Kentucky and Tennessee from which 80% of the region’s residents no longer have jobs in the coal mining industry.

Last year because of the generosity of so many people, the Mission of Hope was able to help over 17,000 children and their families with food, clothes, toys and hygiene items.