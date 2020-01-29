Morristown stuffed animal pageant almost too cute to handle

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) — Children took part in a stuffed animal pageant held Tuesday night at the Talley Ward Recreation Center.

Seven ribbons were awarded to the children as they brought in their prized stuffed animals to compete in the different categories.

The grand prize winner, Gracie, whose stuffed bear, “Barry” won, received a gift card.

The event was hosted by the Morristown Parks and Recreation Dept.

