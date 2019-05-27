NASA offers ‘Send Your Name to Mars’ for its 2020 Rover mission

(WATE) – Buzz Aldrin would be proud, as he’s been campaigning for human expedition to Mars for years, only now you can submit your name for NASA’s 2020 Rover that will be carried to the red planet.

So that sort of counts, right Buzz?

The Mars 2020 Rover mission is set to launch between July-August, 2020 from Florida with an expected landing date of February 2021 at the Jezero Crater. The mission is set to go for at least one Mars year, which is about 687 Earth days.

The mission and other NASA Mars missions will prepare for the eventual human exploration to the red planet sometime in the future.

NASA is offering a “Send Your Name to Mars” sign-up that ends in September; participants can submit their basic information such as their name, country, postal code and email for verification, and they’ll get a souvenir boarding pass and “frequent flyer” points that can be accumulated through each mission to Mars.

Then, the names submitted will be NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL), which will use an electron beam to stencil in the names onto a silicon chip, a dime-size chip capable of holding more than a million names, that will ride on the Rover under a glass cover.

So far, over 5 million names and counting have been submitted to the project.

If you’d like to Send Your Name to Mars, click here.