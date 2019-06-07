Navitat Canopy Adventures upcoming discount days offered to support the Smokies

KODAK, Tenn. (WATE) – Four special discount days with portions of sales going toward the nonprofit Friends of the Smokies are being offered by Navitat Canopy Adventures in both Knoxville and Asheville, N.C. to show love for the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

All participants have to do is mention Friends of the Smokies when you book your adventure with Navitat Asheville or Navitat Knoxville for June 15, July 30, August 17, or September 28 to receive a 10% discount, plus a portion of sales will be donated directly back to Friends of the Smokies.

The discounted days are on specific days beginning this summer and early fall, and there’s only 4 of them:

• Saturday, June 15 – Anniversary of Great Smoky Mountains National Park

• Tuesday, July 30 – International Day of Friendship

• Saturday, August 17 – National Nonprofit Day

• Saturday, September 28 – National Public Lands Day

According to Friends of the Smokies, each of the four dates celebrates a piece of the partnership between Friends of the Smokies, our parks and public lands, and gateway communities.

Call either Navitat location to book your adventure and mention Friends of the Smokies to receive the discount:

Navitat Asheville is located at 242 Poverty Branch Road, Barnardsville, NC 28709. Call (828)-626-3700.

Navitat Knoxville is located at 2915 Island Home Ave, Knoxville, TN 37920. Call (855)-628-4828 or click here for the website.

