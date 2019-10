FILE- In this Jan. 6, 2010 file photo, a golden retriever looks over the half door entrance of the grooming room at Happy Paws in Washington. Golden retrievers are the third most popular purebred dog according to the latest American Kennel Club rankings. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

The K9 Center of East Tennessee is teaming up with Susan G Komen of Knoxville to help fight breast cancer, one dirty dog at a time!

The entire month of October dog washes will be $10 and $5 of that will go to the Komen Foundation.

The center provides everything you need to keep your pup clean; self-serve raised tubs, shampoo & rinse, towels, aprons, brushes and dryers.

Dog Wash hours are Mon-Fri 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Sat 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Closed Sunday

Visit https://k9centertn.com/ for more information