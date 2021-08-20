Oink, Oink! Meet the Young-Williams pet of the week

As Seen On WATE

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — This week’s pet of the week isn’t a dog or cat, but a pot-bellied pig. Matilda was found as a stray in July and taken to the Young-Williams Animal.

Young-Williams Animal Center | Adopt a Pet 

She is currently a young adult and may grow a little bit bigger. She weighs 99 pounds but she could grow to be between 100 to 105 pounds. She loves to oink and receive pets.

According to the shelter, potbelly pigs can be house-trained, and can even be taught to walk on a leash like a dog.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News Videos

Women's Basketball Hall of Fame class of 2021 induction tomorrow

Project GRAD student get new laptops

Two charged with child abuse

Department of Energy's impact in Tennessee

Historical marker honors Knoxville WWII veteran who saved hundreds of Jewish soldiers

Free ACT retake opportunities this fall