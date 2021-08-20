Oink, Oink! Meet the Young-Williams pet of the week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — This week’s pet of the week isn’t a dog or cat, but a pot-bellied pig. Matilda was found as a stray in July and taken to the Young-Williams Animal.

Young-Williams Animal Center | Adopt a Pet

She is currently a young adult and may grow a little bit bigger. She weighs 99 pounds but she could grow to be between 100 to 105 pounds. She loves to oink and receive pets.

According to the shelter, potbelly pigs can be house-trained, and can even be taught to walk on a leash like a dog.