KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — November is National Adopt a Senior Animal month and that is exactly what Young Williams is highlighting with this week’s pet of the week.

Alex is a senior dog who is gentle and loves to sit around and keep you company. Young Williams says he might be nervous at first but will warm up to his forever family.

Alex does love playing with other dogs as long as they are not too rough. The same thing goes for children. He would love a home with children as long as they know to be gentle with him.

No matter where he goes, Young Williams knows he will make a great addition.

“I adopted a dog seven years ago who was 11 years old at the time and he’s still kicking and running around. So, I always advocate for senior dogs. With senior dogs, age comes experience. You know a lot of the things about them, you know their personality, you know if they have any training. They’re kind of set in their ways and will live life you and maybe make you slow down a little bit,” said Justin Young with Young Williams.

To learn more about Alex or the other senior animals, visit Young Williams’ website. There you can also find information about fostering or adopting pets.