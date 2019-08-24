One dog dead, another missing from a Knoxville home after a suspected burglary

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A dog is dead and another is missing following an alleged burglary on Tuesday, August 20, according to Knoxville Police Department.

KPD responded to a possible burglary at the 900 block of Valley drive.

When officers arrived, they noticed the glass on the back door was broken and was the point of entry. According to KPD, when the perpetrator entered the house, two dogs inside went after them.

One of the dogs was found shot dead in the house, the other dog, a white female German shepherd, is missing following the incident.

As of now, there’s no suspect in custody and the investigation remains active.