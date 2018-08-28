Open casting for new Dolly Parton Netflix show

A Georgia-based casting company is working to fill several roles for an upcoming Netflix mini-series, “Dolly Parton Theater.”

In June, Dolly Parton announced her Dixie Pixie Productions will be partnering with Warner Bros. Television to produce a television series slated to hit Netflix in 2019.

The show will be filming in the Atlanta area and all are roles are paid, according to Catrett Locke Casting.

Roles being cast include:

Enlisted World War II soldiers

1940s townsfolk

War amputees

Diner staff

Stone-faced, yet reactionary citizens

To submit for an audition- email the address you see on your screen a little about yourself and why you’d be a good fit for a role.

Remember to include pictures and information as well as past experience if any.

While the release date of the series is still up in the air, we hope to see many local faces on Netflix very soon!

For more information on the roles and how to audition, click here.